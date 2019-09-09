Fort Saskatchewan power outage briefly leaves hundreds without electricity
An unplanned power outage in Fort Saskatchewan knocked out power to 775 customers Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Fortis Alberta)
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 2:24PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 4:22PM MDT
Hundreds of people were without power for several hours in Fort Saskatchewan following an outage Monday afternoon.
Fortis Alberta said 775 customers lost electricity just after 1 p.m.
Power was restored to the area around 4 p.m.
A cause for the unplanned outage has not been given.