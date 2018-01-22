Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store Monday morning.

RCMP responded to the 7-Eleven at 10303 99 Avenue at approximately 10:15 am. Police were told a man had entered the store, brandished a handgun at the front counter and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled eastbound on foot.

No one was harmed, RCMP said.

Witnesses described the suspect to police as a white man with blue eyes and approximately 5-foot-11. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a Metal Mulisha logo, jeans, white gloves and light coloured boots or shoes.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.