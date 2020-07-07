EDMONTON -- The sheep are back delighting people and keeping the grass short in Legacy Park for another year.

A flock of 50 sheep have been a staple of the park for 28 years.

"They could graze the hills by the river valley, the sheep were better suited than lawn mowers, at least back then," said shepherd Kathy Playdon. "But now it's more tourism for people to come visit the sheep."

You can come visit the sheep Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sheep will be in the park until Sept. 4.

This year, due to COVID-19, no more than 50 people can interact with the flock at a time and physical distancing must be practices.

Visitors are encouraged to bring an apple or other treat for the animals.