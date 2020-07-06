EDMONTON -- An Alberta army base is looking for a few new troops, and the only requirements are that they must have four legs, cloven hooves and an appetite for vegetation.

The Department of National Defence has issued an unusal tender for goats and sheep to graze down part of the base at 4 Wing Cold Lake.

The reason the base is looking for livestock and not, say, a weed-whacker, is because the base "has areas that are difficult to maintain due to the degree of slope and accessibility," the DND tender says.

"These areas need to be grazed down by goats and sheep on an as- and when-needed basis."

The contractor must supply a herd of at least 70 per cent goats and up to 30 per cent sheep for a total of 250 livestock.

Staff have already made sure that grazing areas don't contain noxious weeds or harmful chemicals, according to a statement of work.

Goats will be performing work on the air field in the morning and will be moved into a corral area in the evenings.

A shepherd will help guide the herd throughout the day, but they must have a minimum of five years field experience in commercial and institutional settings.

There's only one more day for interested goat-owners to apply, and DND is hoping to have hooves hit the ground on July 12.