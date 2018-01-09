The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced Tuesday that a disciplinary investigation had prompted officials to fire four employees at the Edmonton Institution.

An investigation was launched over allegations of inappropriate conduct in the fall of 2017. The allegations were brought to the attention of the Commissioner of Corrections, by staff and inmates at the Edmonton Institution.

Back in September, a number of employees were suspended and the CSC said an investigative team was contracted to look into those allegations, while allegations of possible crimes were reported to the Edmonton Police Service.

On Tuesday, CSC announced four employees had been fired as a result of the ongoing investigation.

“We do not tolerate employee misconduct and all allegations are thoroughly investigated regardless of the source,” Commissioner Don Head said in a statement. “We are determined to improve the workplace to ensure all employees have the respectful work environment they deserve so they can perform the difficult task that they have each and every day.”

The announcement of disciplinary action came a day after France Gratton was appointed Regional Deputy Commissioner for the Prairie Region and Gary Sears was appointed warden for the Edmonton Institution were appointed.