EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers teased a new vintage style jersey on Thursday.

Details from the past. Remixed for the future. adidas #ReverseRetro coming soon. pic.twitter.com/4xjsS7IKI2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 12, 2020

An earlier tweet from the team showed an animated person wearing an orange and white jersey.

That Wednesday tweet tagged @adidashockey and contained the same #ReverseRetro.

One jersey-watch website, icethetics, shows the potential fourth jersey alongside a Montreal Canadians and Detroit Red Wings jersey option.