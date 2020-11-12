Advertisement
Fourth jersey? Edmonton Oilers tease new retro look
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 11:34AM MST Last Updated Thursday, November 12, 2020 11:40AM MST
An Edmonton Oilers tweet teases a possible fourth jersey.
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers teased a new vintage style jersey on Thursday.
“Details from the past. Remixed for the future. adidas #ReverseRetro coming soon,” read the Oilers’ tweet.
An earlier tweet from the team showed an animated person wearing an orange and white jersey.
That Wednesday tweet tagged @adidashockey and contained the same #ReverseRetro.
One jersey-watch website, icethetics, shows the potential fourth jersey alongside a Montreal Canadians and Detroit Red Wings jersey option.