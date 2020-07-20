EDMONTON -- A plaque memorializing Frank Oliver has been vandalized with red paint.

The plate is located in the Hotel Macdonald courtyard in downtown Edmonton.

Oliver served as a member of parliament for Edmonton between 1904 and 1917, including as Superintendent-General of Indian Affairs. He has recently been the subject of some controversy by residents who say he spearheaded policies that were harmful for Indigenous people.

The Oliver Community League is calling to change the name of the downtown neighbourhood.

"We wish to bring the community together under the excitement of uncovering who we are and lead a discussion on how we should name ourselves," said an OCL letter to the city posted on Facebook.

"This namesake does not reflect the spirit of diversity and inclusion that our community represents."

Oliver died in 1933.