If you receive a call from an RCMP detachment’s non-emergency number, and the person on the other line says they’re a police officer and you’re wanted for unpaid taxes, hang up because it’s the latest Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) scam.

“They’re becoming more sophisticated. They’re identifying as police officers, they provide a badge number, when a person looks at the call display and sees RCMP and the phone number, they start to question whether this is real,” Const. Shelley Nasheim with the Spruce Grove RCMP explained.

Officials are reminding the public the non-emergency line is not associated with the CRA.

Const. Nasheim said seniors and newcomers are more susceptible to believing scammers, who are using more aggressive tactics.

“We’ve had death threats uttered; we’ve had threats to bomb their homes, threats to families. If people are receiving those calls, they should definitely call their local police detachment,” she said.

Here are some tips:

No legitimate government agency or business will demand payment in gift cards ore prepaid credit cards.

Do not share personal information with the caller, such as name, social insurance number and address.

If you receive a call claiming you owe money, get as much information from them and tell them you will call them back. Find the agency’s phone number from a trusted source to verify the caller is who they say they are.

Scams can be reported to the Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or to a local police detachment.

With files from Amanda Anderson