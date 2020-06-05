EDMONTON -- Commercial truckers visiting the weigh scale in Leduc on Friday will have access to free personal protective equipment, helping them stay safe as they work to deliver food and other essential supplies to store shelves.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association and the Bank of Montreal teamed up to provide 25,000 PPE kits, which include masks, latest gloves and hand sanitizer.

"Our drivers are away from their families out on the road ensuring that Albertans and everyone gets the supplies they need," AMTA president Chris Nash told CTV News Edmonton. “This was a way we found to best represent our drivers out on the road to make sure they’re coming home to their families and not contributing to the spread of COVID.”

The safety kits are being distributed to six weigh scales across the province.

Commercial truckers have struggled to access services on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMTA advocated for the men and women keeping Canada's supply chain moving and pleaded with businesses to accommodate truckers.

The organization added a section to its website that shows drivers what is open to them.