EDMONTON -- Edmontonians appeared well behaved this weekend.

In their patrols, city peace officers counted some 2,800 people in 183 public spaces like parks, playgrounds and off-leash areas.

Not a single ticket was issued; According to the city, most Edmontonians were obeying local and provincial laws.

Even the majority of 58 warnings issued by peace officers went to dog owners – not Edmontonians who were disobeying the two-metre physical distancing order.

But some say city residents still don't get it.

"There are some people that go really far to the side of the sidewalk to make sure that they’re giving space, and then there are some people that just barrel down the middle of the sidewalk," downtown resident Sarah Moore commented.

Frustrated, she usually just distances herself.

"I wasn’t sure how to handle coming down here and seeing people grouping all the time," Moore said.

"Do you want to be that one? But at the same time, I really think it’s valuable to be following the social distancing guidelines."

Last week, between April 13 and 19, the city received 114 complaints related to physical distancing concerns.

Albertans can also report to Alberta Health Services. Since the start of the month, AHS says it has received 10,085 COVID-19 related complaints and requests.

As of April 1, complaints related to a business or public place disobeying a restriction more than doubled any other complaint made to AHS online. Additionally, More than 600 complaints were received in each of these categories: an individual breaking the rules, a mass gathering, and a workplace failing to follow the orders.

The provincial chief medical officer of health reiterated Tuesday her direction is for Edmontonians to avoid contact with people they don't live with.

"The challenge comes in that definition of contact. So I think if neighbours are outside standing on their porches and chatting with each other, or going for a social distance walk where they’re always farther apart than two meters, again, those are low risk activities," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"The challenge comes when people start to pre-plan gatherings and have lots of people going to where they don’t normally live."

In the meantime, Edmonton is mapping the complaints it receives so peace officers can monitor hot spots more closely.

Complaints of more serious violations are forwarded onto Alberta Health Services. The city said a health compliance task team it sits on, along with AHS, and Edmonton police and firefighting services, has sent 409 complaints to AHS since April 6.

Of those, 347 had been resolved as of April 17, with just two tickets being handed to a non-essential business and an individual.

