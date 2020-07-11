Advertisement
Fundraiser kicks off to renovate Edmonton's Transit Hotel
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 3:19PM MDT
The Transit Hotel in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- A campaign is underway to restore and reopen a historic Edmonton hotel.
A kickstarter campaign has been launched for the Transit Hotel on Fort Road and 66 Street.
The three phase approach would see the building renovated with its pub opening first, followed by a barbecue restaurant, then the hotel itself.
The hotel was built in 1908 and was closed down in 2017 after falling into disrepair.