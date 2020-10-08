EDMONTON -- Galaxyland reopened at West Edmonton Mall on Thursday.

It is the last major attraction at the mall to reopen and has taken a lot of planning to get it to this point.

“We’ve been working very closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure everyone coming back feels safe and that the fun in the rides is still there for everybody” says Lily Lien, Parks and Attractions Marketing Manager.

“We will be honouring the social distancing factor in all the rides, you won't be sitting next to somebody, there will always be a space in between.”

Galaxyland will be operating with a reduced capacity so WEM strongly urges patrons to buy tickets online to avoid any lineups. There will be increased sanitizing stations throughout the attraction as well as one way signs to aid in the flow of users and of course masks are mandatory.

