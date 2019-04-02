A gas station clerk was stabbed during a robbery in west Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a weapon’s complaint at the Canadian Tire gas station in the area of 162 Street and Stony Plain Road at approximately 3:10 p.m.

A man stabbed the clerk as he attempted to rob the gas station, EPS said.

The clerk was taken to hospital by a family member with undisclosed injuries.

Officers are searching the area to find the man, but there are no descriptions available at this time.