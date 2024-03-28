'Getting pets is his job': Wellness dog visits Edmonton pedways, transit
In the pedways – below the streets of Edmonton – you'll often find a three-year-old Labrador Retriever roaming around.
"His name is Yoghurt and getting pets is his job," Jeffrey Friend tells someone who stops to see his dog.
The pair are a volunteer wellness dog team with the Chimo Animal Assisted Wellness and Learning Society (CAAWLS).
"We have about 100 active volunteers with their dogs and we do visits to K-12 schools, seniors homes, universities, businesses, basically anywhere that likes to ask us to come out," said Friend.
About a year ago they were asked by the City of Edmonton to be part of a pilot project called 'PAWSabilities'.
"Really just a novel approach to bringing safety and connections to spaces where people haven’t, over the last few years, really felt overly safe," said Connie Marciniuk, a community safety liaison with the City of Edmonton.
Marciniuk is assigned to the Downtown Empowerment Team and thought introducing a wellness dog would be a great way to do that.
"I knew about wellness dogs and their proven track record of bringing that stress relief and that wellness and that connection to people so I thought maybe we could capitalize on the benefits that they have and see if we can shift some of the dynamic in our downtown spaces," she said.
It started with walks primarily around the Churchill Square area. In January, they moved underground to the pedways and transit areas.
Wellness dog 'Yoghurt' walks through the pedways around Churchill LRT Station on March 28. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
"We didn’t know exactly what we were hoping for or looking for, we were just looking for an ability to chat and connect with people and bring a little bit of vibrancy and joy to this space," said Marciniuk.
"And it’s all about just improving people’s mental health through that human-animal bond," said Friend.
They've had about 400 interactions with people since the pilot program started. Friend said the most meaningful have been interactions with the city's vulnerable.
Wellness dog 'Yoghurt' walks through the pedways around Churchill LRT Station on March 28. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
"We were doing a homeless shelter for awhile and it was just phenomenal, you could see these people that live lives where they might not get invited to interact with a dog and how important that is to me and being able to share that with them," Friend said.
He added the experience has made him feel much more comfortable walking around the area.
"It’s really kind of created a sense of humanity rather than avoid or look away. It’s really been positive in my life and I assume in theirs as well," he said.
Wellness dog 'Yoghurt' walks through the pedways around Churchill LRT Station on March 28. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
"Yoghurt very willingly accepts those interactions which has really been a beautiful moment to see," said Marciniuk.
She said the pilot project has gone so well, it will not only continue, but expand.
"We’re also exploring other downtown pedway spaces or potentially looking at Southgate and Century Park in those transit spaces," said Marciniuk.
Yoghurt is on the job for the city twice a week, combining his love of walks and lots of attention.
"He loves every second of it," said Friend.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
George Washington family secrets revealed by DNA from unmarked 19th century graves
Genetic analysis has shed light on a long-standing mystery surrounding the fates of U.S. President George Washington's younger brother Samuel and his kin.
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Why some Christians are angry about Trump's 'God Bless the USA' Bible
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is officially selling a copy of the Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, 'God Bless the USA.' But the concept of a Bible covered in the American flag has raised concern among religious circles.
'We won't forget': How some Muslims view Poilievre's stance on Israel-Hamas war
A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.
Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor qualifies Canada for Paralympics in rowing event
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has qualified Canada for a rowing event for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary officer charged after allegedly assaulting handcuffed man
A Calgary police officer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a handcuffed man two years ago.
-
Calgary bridges remain closed due to ongoing police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
-
'This has to change': New dad, grieving mom fighting for Alberta to cover rare cancer treatment
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
Lethbridge
-
3 Lethbridge residents charged after assault in southside yard involving a shovel and baseball bat
Three Lethbridge residents have been charged in relation to an assault in the yard of a southside home.
-
Alberta lottery winner was washing truck when he realized he won
Alberta's most recent lottery winner was washing his truck when he learned of his windfall.
-
Trial set for Alberta high school football players charged with sexual assault
Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
Saskatoon
-
'Rubbernecking': Regina man acquitted in brutal group beating in max unit of Sask. penitentiary
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
-
Saskatoon city council holds off on endorsing controversial freeway project
Saskatoon city council opted not to endorse a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands at its regular business meeting Wednesday.
-
Man with alleged Russian mafia ties pleads guilty to fraud charges in Saskatoon court
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.
Regina
-
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
-
The eye in the sky: An inside look at Regina's police plane
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
-
Sask. education minister promises graduation ceremonies, STF confident negotiations will resume soon
Saskatchewan’s Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said all Grade 12 graduation ceremonies will take place this spring, regardless of any job action teachers may plan to take.
Vancouver
-
Easter eggs and cherry blossoms: Here's what's happening in Vancouver this long weekend
Whether you're celebrating Easter or just enjoying a long weekend, there's plenty to do in Vancouver over the next few days.
-
Burnaby joining RCMP pilot analyzing interactions with racialized communities
Burnaby RCMP will be taking part in a national pilot project analyzing how RCMP interact with racialized communities to help improve policing.
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria police searching for driver after cyclist spat on, struck by SUV
Police in Victoria are searching for a driver who allegedly spat on a cyclist and then struck them with their SUV in the city's downtown core.
-
B.C. Catholic archdioceses and Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc to sign 'sacred covenant' on Easter Sunday
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc will sign what is being hailed as a "sacred covenant" with the Roman Catholic archdioceses of Vancouver and Kamloops in a ceremony to take place on Easter Sunday.
Toronto
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.
-
Son charged with murder after parents found dead inside St. Catharines home
A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister to order probe after complaint about QMJHL English-only playoff garb
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
-
Trudeau won't say if he has spoken to Housefather since Gaza motion
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
-
Quebec judge orders bus driver to stand trial for 2023 daycare crash deaths
A judge has ordered a Quebec man to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of two children killed when a bus rammed into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
-
Full parole granted to man convicted in notorious 'McDonald's murders' in Cape Breton
The Parole Board of Canada has granted full parole to one of three men convicted in the brutal murders of three McDonald's restaurant workers in Cape Breton more than 30 years ago.
-
Ukrainian family receives an extra special welcome to New Brunswick
A family from Ukraine received a very warm welcome to New Brunswick this week after they got their keys to their new home and found it completely furnished thanks to their realtor and the community
Winnipeg
-
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
-
Here's when Manitobans might be getting new plastic health cards
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
-
'Overall, the city’s not horrible': TakePride Winnipeg’s spring litter index rankings
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
Ottawa
-
Ford calls on federal government to 'get government workers' back to the office in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring federal workers back to the office for "a few days" to help boosts the downtown economy, as the Ontario government provides funding to revitalize Ottawa's downtown core.
-
Here are the highest-paid civil servants in Ottawa
Ottawa's new city manager was the highest paid public servant at Ottawa City Hall in 2023. The city says fewer employees made $100,000 or more in 2023 compared to 2022.
-
You could be the key to saving a Navan, Ont. man's life as he seeks a living liver donor
A Navan man in need of a liver transplant is appealing to the public and sharing his story in the hopes of finding a match in order to save his life.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash closes Hwy 17 between Wawa, Batchawana
Highway 17 remains closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a fatal two-vehicle collision Thursday morning.
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes road in Greater Sudbury community of Azilda
Municipal Road 35 in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda is closed following a multiple vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Suspects linked to Innisfil human and drug trafficking ring appear in court
It's been four months since South Simcoe police investigators said three women were safely removed from a residence in Innisfil where it's believed they were being held to provide sexual services as part of a human and drug trafficking ring.
-
Martial arts coach facing sexual assault allegations
A Newmarket man faces charges in connection with two sexual offences, and police believe there could be more victims.
-
Dark tinted windows played a role in young driver's collision: OPP
A young driver faces several charges after crashing into a light pole in Caledon, police say.
Kitchener
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
-
Conestoga College to see significant drop in international student enrolment
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
-
Here are the top public sector earners in Waterloo Region and Guelph
The highest paid public sector employees in Waterloo Region and Guelph work in healthcare administration and post-secondary education, according to Ontario’s 2023 sunshine list.
London
-
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
-
Former golf pro sentenced to prison term in impaired driving crash that killed skateboarder
David MacMicken, 52, hung his head as he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison today.
-
Baby boom amongst nurses leads to maternity ward closure in Listowel, Ont.
The emergency room at Listowel’s hospital is open today, but come summer, their obstetrics unit will be temporarily closing its delivery rooms.
Windsor
-
'It's better to surrender:' A father’s desperate plea to his son revealed in inquest into death of Windsor man
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.
-
Essex man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2023 murder in McGregor
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fall
The Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.