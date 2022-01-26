Giant snowballs roll into the Edmonton area

A combination of wind and sticky, wet snow had parts of the Edmonton region looking like the aftermath of a snowball fight Wednesday. They're called snowrollers.

As the wind blows, it can pick up a small piece of snow and then roll it a short (or long) distance.

@joshclassenCTV What is going on in St. Albert here??? Masses of snowballs are forming in our parking lot at the Sturgeon!😳😳😅 It's the great snowball plague of 2022!! Run for your lives!!! 😆😁🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EHvXVxtGLn — RecklessKelly77 (@RecklessKelly77) January 26, 2022

These weren't giant snowballs that fell from the sky. They just rolled along the ground.

We don't see these all that often, but they do happen from time to time.