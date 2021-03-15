EDMONTON -- A 17-year-old student who was stabbed at a school south of Edmonton Monday morning has died, according to RCMP.

STARS flew the victim from Christ the King School in Leduc to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton earlier that morning.

Mounties confirmed she had died shortly before 3 p.m. and said they would be investigating her death as a homicide.

A 19-year-old male is in police custody.

Mounties told media they were called just before 10 a.m. about a violent assault at Christ the King, and that a male "believed to be responsible left the school." He was arrested in the backyard of a home in the Meadowview neighbourhoood around 12:20 p.m.

RCMP said they were not looking for any other suspects and there was no further public safety concern.

The Grade 9-12 school of about 350 remained locked down until noon.

HEAVY RCMP PRESENCE

A spokesperson for the Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic School division told CTV News Edmonton earlier that morning the lockdown was initiated "after a violent incident in the school."

"RCMP are managing the situation appropriately and providing direction to staff and students on site."

Mounties responded with air, ground and canine units and closed off access around the school on Rollyview Road until about 12:30 p.m.

RCMP said no further comment would be given on Monday as the investigation was in its early stages and police needed time to gather more information.

BLACK GOLD HOLD-AND-SECURE OVER

The public Black Gold School Division entered hold-and-secure mode that morning in response to the event. Officials issued a statement that all students and staff were safe and classes were resuming as normal.

According to Leduc Mayor Bob Young, all schools in the area were locked down after the stabbing because the suspect fled.

"Our recreation centre isn't very far from there, so we were in contact with the RCMP but they never ever advised us to lock down our other municipal facilities," Young told CTV News Edmonton.

Black Gold's hold-and-secure mode ended half an hour after it was called, although Pre-K and Kindergarten classes were cancelled.

The first-term mayor who previously taught for three decades called Monday a very sad day.

"We've all gone through lockdowns where there was someone with a knife or someone with a weapon," he said. "Over 36 years, that's probably happened four or five times. But to actually have somebody injured like this, it's a shock. Nowadays, we train for that and we practice for it, but you just never expect it to happen in your community."

He added the community and school division would undoubtedly be there to support those affected by the event.

"This isn't something that they're going to deal with just over night. This is going to last for weeks and this is going to last for months... I know our community will come together to support the people that need it."

