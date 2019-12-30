EDMONTON -- A Good Samaritan was killed after a highway crash west of Wetaskiwin over the weekend.

Police were called to Highway 616 and 795 around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to RCMP, a 62-year-old woman was outside her vehicle helping another driver who had gone into a ditch when she was hit bit a passing vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. She died from her injuries.

Police say no further updates are anticipated.