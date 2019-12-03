EDMONTON -- Alberta Health (AH) is proposing an end to the province's Good Faith Policy, which pays Alberta physicians for services provided to Albertans who cannot provide proof of health coverage.

Doctors practicing in Alberta are often paid on a fee-for-service basis by AHS, which is tracked and calculated by patient registration.

The current policy allows physicians to bill the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan for services provided to patients who are unable to prove they are eligible for healthcare coverage in Alberta, but who a physician believes is eligible.

AH stated in the proposal it believes the change will reduce “the financial risk to Alberta Health in the form of loss of revenue from erroneous payments.”

But it's not sitting well with NDP Health Critic David Shepherd, who briefly spoke about the proposed change alongside doctors and nurses at a news conference Tuesday.

“Here in my constituency I have a significant number of people who live on the streets, who do not regularly carry ID,” said Shepherd.

“If they go to see a doctor right now, if that doctor reasonably believes them to be an Alberta resident, they can receive care. Under this government’s proposal, these physicians would not be paid for providing care to that individual."

Section 38(4) of the Hospital Act says in part, “… no person shall, in an emergency, be refused admission to an approved hospital or be refused the provision of any services by an approved hospital by reason only of the fact that the person is not entitled to receive insured services.”

In a document obtained by CTV Edmonton, the Alberta Medical Association says that the current Good Faith Policy only applies to doctors who work in places where they are not responsible for registering patients, like hospitals. The policy does not apply to practitioners in physicians’ offices.

The AMA also says that while other provinces have done away with similar policies in the past, they have implemented non-fee-for-service remuneration models for doctors impacted by the changes.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment but has not received a response as of the publication of this article.