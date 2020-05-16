EDMONTON -- The first Goodwill location in Edmonton to reopen since the pandemic began welcomed customers back on Saturday.

The stores all closed on March 27 because of COVID-19. The SouthPark location on Calgary Trail is the first Edmonton location to reopen.

Grande Prairie, Trans Canada and Beacon Heights in Calgary stores also opened on Saturday, with other stores reopening at a date to be announced.

Donation centres reopened on May 9.

The locations are scheduled to be open from 10 a-m to 6 p-m.

The organization says about 30 per cent of employees at Goodwill have a disability, and 89 per cent of funds raised goes to programs to help people with disabilities find a meaningful job.