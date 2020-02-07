EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is looking for big cuts in the new collective agreement with Alberta's largest union.

The proposals include a one per cent wage cut in the first year and a wage freeze in the following three years.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees started bargaining with the province on Thursday and shared the information on their website.

Other reductions listed include reductions to some overtime pay and premiums, eliminating job-security provisions and "making it easier to contract out the work of AUPE members."

“It is clear that these proposals are not based on evidence or need, but on the government’s ideological commitment to attack us and the work we do,” AUPE president Guy Smith said in the post.

Finance Minister Travis Toews released a statement on the negotiations on Thursday.

“Holding the line on public sector compensation will ensure workers continue to receive competitive wages while showing needed respect to other Albertans who have seen their wages disappear or their jobs lost completely," the statement reads. "I have said many times that the need to align wages with other large provinces doesn’t diminish our respect for the exceptional work and dedication of public sector workers."

The union proposed a two-year term with wage increases in line with expected cost-of-living increases, prohibition of contracting out bargaining unit work and the continuation of the defined-benefit pension.