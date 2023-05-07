Government officials visit evacuees at Expo Centre

A number of government officials visited wildfire evacuees at Edmonton's Expo Centre on Sunday.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi all visited the evacuation centre.

More than 1,400 Drayton Valley residents are registered at the Expo Centre.

Thirty-seven slept at the evacuation centre Saturday night; the rest stayed in hotels with family, the City of Edmonton said.

More details to come…