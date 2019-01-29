

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Alberta has rescheduled four townhalls about its Bighorn Country proposal.

The sessions were previously cancelled due to complaints of harassment from government workers , and of bullying by community members who supported the project.

The following sessions will be held:

Feb. 1, 4-7 p.m. at the Clean Energy Technology Centre, Drayton Valley

Feb. 2, 1-4 p.m. at the Polish Hall, Edmonton

Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m. at the Westerner Centre, Red Deer

Feb. 4, 4-7 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Sundre

The government said each site has completed a safety and security review.

More information on the sessions can be found online .