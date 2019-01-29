Alberta has rescheduled four townhalls about its Bighorn Country proposal.

The sessions were previously cancelled due to complaints of harassment from government workers, and of bullying by community members who supported the project.

The following sessions will be held:

  • Feb. 1, 4-7 p.m. at the Clean Energy Technology Centre, Drayton Valley
  • Feb. 2, 1-4 p.m. at the Polish Hall, Edmonton
  • Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m. at the Westerner Centre, Red Deer
  • Feb. 4, 4-7 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Sundre

The government said each site has completed a safety and security review.

More information on the sessions can be found online.

Members of the public can also review the proposal or participate in a survey online.