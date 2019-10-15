The death of the man found dead in Grande Prairie Sunday morning has been ruled a homicide.

Cody Michaloski, 28, was found dead in an apartment building on Poplar Drive.

An autopsy found Michalowski was killed. The Edmonton Major Crimes Unit is investigating his death.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.