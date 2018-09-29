Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 5:03PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 29, 2018 5:37PM MDT
One man is in hospital, and two others are in police custody, following a September 27 shooting in Grande Prairie.
On Thursday around 5:51 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the area of 92 Street and 100 Avenue following an altercation with two others.
After being shot, the man drove into a local business. The suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle.
That vehicle was located by police a time later, and Police Dog Services tracked the suspects to a home near Trumepter Village.
There, two 26-year-old men were arrested without incident.
The 24-year-old who was shot remains in hospital.
RCMP said the events seemed to be an isolated incident.
Police continue to investigate.