Officials from all levels of government were on hand Friday to break ground on a multi-million dollar expansion of Fort Edmonton Park.

The $164 million project will include spaces showcasing the history of First Nations and Métis in Edmonton, including a treaty lodge, and a variety of new attractions including a new Ferris wheel, maze and game booths for the 1920s midway, upgrades to the admission area and expansion to Hotel Selkirk.

Representatives from all levels of government were on hand for Friday’s groundbreaking, including federal Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne, provincial Minister of Alberta Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda, and Mayor Don Iveson.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to see work progressing on the expansion of Canada’s largest living history museum in Edmonton,” Minister Champagne said in a statement. “With these improvements and new attractions, the site will be able to attract even more visitors to celebrate the region’s diverse heritage and history.”

The federal government is providing $47,794,500 for the project mostly from the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Fund for national and regional projects, including $500,000 from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

“The city is proud to be partnering with the federal and provincial governments on this valuable expansion,” Iveson said in a statement. “It’s vital that our region’s history is presented with accuracy and authenticity and these new areas and the improvements to the existing ones will provide great learning opportunities, education programs and the chance for visitors to interact with a more honest picture of our past.”

The Alberta government is putting $33.5 million, while the city is putting forward $72,559,000. The Fort Edmonton Foundation has committed to raising $10,000,000 for the project as well.