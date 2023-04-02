Group opposed to Ritchie health hub says its gathered hundreds of petition signatures

A group of residents concerned over a new health hub near Whyte Avenue that is seeking approval to create a supervised consumption site gathered signatures for a petition opposing the project.

The Scona Concerned Citizens (SOS) demonstrated in front of the new Boyle Street "health hub" at 10119-81 Ave. Expected to open this fall, the site would connect Edmontonians in need with mental health counsellors, housing outreach workers and basic acute care.

Boyle Street is also seeking approval from the provincial government to operate an overdose prevention site with three booths, with an anticipated 15 to 30 clients visiting a day.

Faith Giesbrecht has owned a business in the area for the past 32 years, saying that over the past few years, the vulnerable population has grown.

"We're not saying that they don't need help. Absolutely they need help," Giesbrecht said, who is also an SOS member.

"But I think there are better ways to give the help than to put a drug-use facility in this area," Giesbrecht added. "I want my customers to feel like they want to come to the area and feel safe.

"Often, we'll come outside our building, and we have people that are actually using the back of our building as a washroom, and we have to ask them to move on."

SOS was handing out pamphlets and collecting signatures on a petition opposing the project. Organizers say they've gathered close to 1,200 supporters since November.

"The majority of people that I spoke to were opposed to the site," said Rob Bligh, SOS founder. "They're in favour of what we're doing. I find that somewhat contradictory to the statements made by others that the community is in broad support of this."

The city sent a letter to neighbours in west Ritchie dated March 21, informing them that a development permit for Boyle Street was approved.

"Our ask right now is for the provincial government to not approve the operational funding for this site and not approve the license that's required for it to open here," Bligh said. "Have it moved to another location."

Avnish Nanda, Ritchie Community League president, lives and works less than two blocks away from the health hub.

"There needs to be an attempt to address any of the negative impacts from having an overdose prevention site in Ritchie," he told CTV News Edmonton. "But at the same time, we need these services because far too many people in our neighbourhood are dying."

According to the province, Boyle Street's application to operate a supervised consumption site continues to be reviewed.

"We have been clear that we are exploring new supervised consumption service locations in Edmonton to serve areas with unmet need, including south of the river," said Colin Aitchison, press secretary for the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Boyle Street for comment, with a spokesperson saying the social aid agency will have more to say this week.