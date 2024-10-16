EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Gun, drugs found on man who failed to pay for Edmonton transit fare: police

    The Capilano Transit Centre in July 2024. (Source: Google Street View) The Capilano Transit Centre in July 2024. (Source: Google Street View)
    A man is facing multiple drugs and weapons charges after failing to pay for a ride on Edmonton transit.

    On Oct. 7, transit peace officers detained a man who had no proof of payment at the Capilano transit terminal.

    Police were called and it was determined there was a warrant for the man's arrest.

    A search conducted after his arrest turned up a gun and more than $600 worth of drugs.

    He is now facing 10 weapons and drug-related charges.

