The owner of a St. Albert gun shop is concerned, days after his business was broken into, and nearly two dozen handguns were stolen.

Robert Gelinas said his St. Albert store, The Shootist, was broken into early Tuesday morning – he said he received the alert at about 5 a.m.

He said 22 handguns – all restricted weapons – were taken.

“That’s the worst thing of all of this, is knowing that there’s 22 handguns, that are on the streets now illegally, so they’re going to be in possession of people who do not abide the law,” Gelinas said.

Gelinas told CTV News he didn’t want to specifically name and show the stolen guns, saying some are unique. He said no ammunition was taken.

The business has been open since 1990, and Gelinas said nothing like this has ever happened there before.

RCMP said later Thursday an investigation is underway.

