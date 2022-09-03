'Hard to say who is happier': Dog Dive lets owners and pets swim together

Pet owners and their beloved dogs were able to swim together at Oliver Pool Saturday afternoon.

Every year, the Edmonton Humane Society partners with the city to host the Dog Dive, when the doors of an outdoor pool are opened to pooches so that they can jump and splash around with their owners.

"It's really one of our most popular events," said Liza Sunley, Edmonton Humane Society CEO. "It's so special because it's the only time that the City of Edmonton facilities are open for people and their dogs to be able to swim."

Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in the sold-out event, with the humane society using proceeds to help fund its animal welfare programs.

"It's such a great way to celebrate the end of the summer. People really seek out opportunities to get into these activities with their pets," Sunley added. "It's hard to say who is happier, the people or pets."