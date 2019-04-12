Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Hay bale fire causing visibility problems on Highway 16A
Crews on scene of a hay bale fire on Highway 16A. (EVAN KLIPPENSTEIN/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 5:59AM MDT
Drivers using Highway 16A west of the city are urged to be careful this morning as smoke is drifting across the road.
Crews are battling a blaze that broke out in a pile of hay bales. Firefighters were called to a property on Highway 16A and Highway 60 around 2 a.m. on Friday.
There were concerns the flames would spread to nearby powerlines. Power to the property has been shut off as a precaution.
Firefighters are using heavy equipment to move the bales so they can get to the flames and hotspots. There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.