Drivers using Highway 16A west of the city are urged to be careful this morning as smoke is drifting across the road.

Crews are battling a blaze that broke out in a pile of hay bales. Firefighters were called to a property on Highway 16A and Highway 60 around 2 a.m. on Friday.

There were concerns the flames would spread to nearby powerlines. Power to the property has been shut off as a precaution.

Firefighters are using heavy equipment to move the bales so they can get to the flames and hotspots. There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.