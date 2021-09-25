'He was helping me': Family remembers Spruce Grove man killed in hit-and-run

EDMONTON -

The family of a man struck in a fatal hit-and-run Friday visited a growing memorial at the intersection in Spruce Grove where he lost his life.

Mounties say 25-year-old Jordan Hamelin died after he followed a stolen vehicle and was struck by the driver after a confrontation.

His mother, Sonia Hamelin, told CTV News Edmonton how her son died in hospital Saturday afternoon.

“We don’t know what to think,” Sonia said. “Someone comes stole my vehicle off my driveway and my son Jordan followed.

“I’m going to remember him how he passed away. He was helping me,” Sonia said. “He’s there for everyone else.

“He passed away by doing what he does the best: helping people.”

While charges have been laid against the driver who stole the vehicle, Sonia said she is not satisfied.

“It should be second-degree murder, the least of anything,” she said. “We need justice for Jordan Hamelin.”

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," RCMP said in a release sent Saturday. "Parkland RCMP in consultation with the office of the Crown counsel will review the charges in this matter."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jay Rosove