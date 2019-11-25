EDMONTON -- A Beaumont woman has been asked to pay thousands of dollars in overdue bills for a credit card taken out in her husband's name—two months after he died of cancer.

First, Lynn Zink got a letter from Walmart Financial seeking overdue fees for its Rewards Mastercard, and this month, a collections agency asked her to pay nearly $6,500.

"When I got that letter, I basically nearly broke down," Zink told CTV News Edmonton.

"This isn't his card, he wasn't even alive."

After she wrote to Walmart, Zink says she was told it was fraud and that she didn’t need to worry, but she continued to get letters from the debt collector, which blamed Walmart.

In a statement to CTV News, a Walmart spokesperson said:

"I can confirm that we are working with Duo Bank on Ms. Zink’s issue and Duo Bank will provide an update."

Zink says she has felt anger and panic, and that she just wants to clear her husband's name.

"There's emotional strain. My husband's name is being dragged through the mud."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson