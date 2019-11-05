A family of four from Edmonton was killed in a car crash in southern Africa while on a missionary trip, according to family friends.

Melissa and Brendan Perrott, their children Evelyn, 5, and Colton, 3, were killed in a head-on crash near Bulembu, Swaziland on Nov. 3, says a GoFundMe campaign titled "In Remembrance of the Perrott Family."

A fifth person in the vehicle was also killed in the crash, as were four people in the vehicle they collided with, according to local newspaper the Times of Swaziland.

Family friends say the Perrotts were volunteering with Bulembu Ministries.

The non-profit group's website says it provides care for some 350 orphans and vulnerable kids in Swaziland and operates Bulembu Christian Academy.

The group Church Family, which organized the GoFundMe campaign, posted a letter written by the family prior to them embarking for Africa in 2017.

"Our Lord has had us on an emotional journey of surrendering control and letting go of so much of what we have placed our 'identity' in," it reads.

"From simple things like vehicles, furniture, horses and toys, to more complicated things like our jobs, our home, our small group, our church and our community. It has been a process of being stripped away from the things that we thought made us who we are."

A family friend told CTV News Edmonton that the Perrotts impacted "so many people's lives" during their time with Bulembu Ministries, which they said is "devastated" over the deaths.

The fundraising campaign was launched to help relatives cover the costs of traveling to Africa and transporting the family's bodies and personal items home, as well as funeral costs.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for more information.