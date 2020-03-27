EDMONTON -- A medical testing company is now being told by Health Canada to stop selling a COVID-19 rapid test kit and take the product off its website.

CTV News Edmonton reporter earlier this week that SBL Testing Technology's test kit, intended for use by companies to supplement existing screening measures, was FDA-approved and seeking Class 3 medical device licensing from Health Canada.

In a written response Friday, Health Canada said "this product is not authorized for sale in Canada.

"The department will continue to follow up to confirm that the company has stopped selling and advertising the product and will consider further actions if needed."

CTV News reached back out to SBL's managing director by phone Friday.

The company declined comment at this time, though the test kit remained on its website as of Friday at 5:45 p.m.

SBL said its testing was different than standard methods, which test directly for COVID-19.

It said the kit detected two antibodies specifically produced to fight the virus five to seven days after symptoms first appeared, claiming it was more than 97 per cent accurate.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett