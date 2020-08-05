EDMONTON -- Temperatures in much of the province are expected to hit 29 degrees or higher over the next two days, triggering heat warnings from Environment Canada.

The extreme heat increases the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

Infants, children, seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions are most vulnerable when temperatures rise.

People are being reminded to take breaks from the heat, to reschedule outdoor activities and to stay hydrated.

These areas are under a heat warning beginning Aug. 5: