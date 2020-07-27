Advertisement
Heat warnings issued for parts of central, eastern Alberta
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 11:42AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Temperatures are rising in Alberta on Monday, triggering heat warnings in much of the province.
Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of 29 degrees or higher in central, eastern and northeastern Alberta. The extreme heat increases the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.
People are being reminded to take breaks for the heat, to reschedule outdoor activities and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
These areas are under a heat warning beginning July 27:
- City Of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park
- Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg
- Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake
- Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
- Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
- Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca
- Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost
- Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche
- Fort Mcmurray - Fort Mackay
- Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler
There are also severe thunderstorm watches in parts of northern Alberta. These areas should expect wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain:
- Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning
- High Level – Rainbow Lake – Fort Vermilion – Mackenzie Hwy
- Fort Chipewyan – Wood Buffalo National Park