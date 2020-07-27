EDMONTON -- Temperatures are rising in Alberta on Monday, triggering heat warnings in much of the province.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of 29 degrees or higher in central, eastern and northeastern Alberta. The extreme heat increases the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

People are being reminded to take breaks for the heat, to reschedule outdoor activities and to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

These areas are under a heat warning beginning July 27:

City Of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Lloydminster - Wainwright - Vermilion - Provost

Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche

Fort Mcmurray - Fort Mackay

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

There are also severe thunderstorm watches in parts of northern Alberta. These areas should expect wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain: