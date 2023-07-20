Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta

A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

An emergency locator transmitter signal was received around 6 p.m. that day from a marshy area near Haig Lake, in the Peace River region, the Transportation Safety Board told The Canadian Press.

The agency said one person was on board the Bell 205A aircraft, but did not initially confirm the death.

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton a 41-year-old man from Whitecourt, Alta., died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

TSB investigators were expected to arrive at the scene later Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

"On behalf of all Albertans I want to offer our condolences to the family, friends, and all those who knew them," Premier Danielle Smith said on social media Thursday morning.

"From the bottom of my heart I want to thank the brave men and women who are working every day to keep our province safe on the front lines. This tragic loss is a reminder of how they put their lives on the line to keep us all safe."

Her forestry and parks minister, Todd Loewen, added, "To see a life cut short in these circumstances is incredibly heartbreaking and Alberta’s government is incredibly thankful for those who continue to protect our communities from these devastating fires. We will continue to do all we can to protect and support the wildfire response teams.”

The helicopter was operated by Valhalla Helicopters, based in West Kelowna, B.C., according to the TSB.

The company declined to comment to The Canadian Press.

As of Thursday morning, there were 117 active wildfires in Alberta, 17 of which were considered out of control.

With files from The Canadian Press