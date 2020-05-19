EDMONTON -- Jessie’s House, a domestic violence shelter opened Tuesday in Morinville.

The shelter is dedicated to Jessica Martel, a mother murdered by her partner in 2009.

“This house is Lynne’s gift to her daughter and really Lynne and Jessica’s legacy and something that our entire community can be really proud of,” said Teena Hughson, with the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

According to the foundation’s website over 10 ago Jessica Martel was trying to get out of an abusive relationship.

Martel and her mother started talking about building a safe home for others to escape from abusers before she was killed.

Now the 35-bed shelter is open, the project funded and run by the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

The group was founded in 2012 to raise money for the shelter, they also developed outreach and education programs.

“If you don’t feel safe at home, you will be safe at Jessie’s House,” the foundation’s website states.

In addition to shelter the house offers case management and court support services.

“There is a piece of Jessica in that home and her spirit is everywhere supporting and guiding our staff and all of our clients and the community and everyone who supports the work,” said Hughson.

People in need of support can call the Jessie’s House Crisis Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-866-939-2850.