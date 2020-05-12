EDMONTON -- An emergency shelter for people fleeing domestic violence in Sturgeon County and St. Albert is set to open on May 19.

Jessie's House was built in memory of Jessica Martel, who was killed by her common-law partner in 2009.

It will be the first shelter in Morinville and will help individuals and families who are fleeing abuse, particularly in rural areas.

The facility will also provide outreach services, case management and specialized supports for children.

"As a trauma-informed facility we aim to meet our residents where they are, reducing as many barriers to service as possible," a statement from the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation reads.

There are concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic and social isolation could lead to an increase in domestic violence cases.

The foundation was determined to keep their opening date, despite the added challenges of physical distancing protocols and securing appropriate personal protective equipment.

"We have secured and completed all necessary measures to open safely," executive director Kayla Das told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Das said Martel would be happy to know this facility is finally opening its doors.

"It was her and her mother Lynne's dream to open a safe place for women and families and individuals fleeing family violence and I think her and her mother's dream has come true," she said. "I think she would be grateful."

People in need of support can call Jessie’s House Crisis Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-866-939-2850.