Here's how Albertans can get their COVID-19 vaccine QR code

EDMONTON -

The Alberta government announced on Tuesday businesses can now scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes through its new app.

AB Covid Records Verifier is available for download in the Apple and Android app stores.

To enter a business participating in the province's Restrictions Exemption Program, Albertans will scan their proof-of-vaccination QR code and show ID.

"When a valid QR code is scanned, a green checkmark will verify the proof of vaccination," Premier Jason Kenney said.

HOW TO GET THE QR CODE

The QR code released earlier this month is available at alberta.ca/covidrecords.

Health Minister Jason Copping said Albertans can download, screenshot or print it.

People without access to cell phones or computers can get their printed QR code at a registry.

The code will be the only proof-of-vaccination accepted after Nov. 15.

Kenney said he expects Alberta to have a proof-of-vaccination program until "at least the first quarter of next year, 2022."

More than 85 per cent of eligible Albertans have one vaccine dose and 76 per cent have two doses.