    Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation

    Wildfire smoke in Jasper National Park on Aug. 4, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada) Wildfire smoke in Jasper National Park on Aug. 4, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada)
    Rain and cooler weather has helped firefighters make "significant progress" against wildfires in Alberta.

    As of Wednesday afternoon, the province had 117 wildfires, including 15 out of control.

    Two weeks ago, Alberta had 50 out-of-control wildfires, Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said.

    Wildfires of note, such as the one near Jasper, still pose a threat, but there's been "little spread in recent days," the minister added.

    Southern Alberta will continue to benefit from cool and wet weather but wildfire behaviour will likely increase up north in the coming days.

    "Conditions are drying out with warmer temperatures and little moisture in the boreal forest," Alberta Wildfire community relations coordinator Melissa Story said.

    "The wildfire danger is growing." 

