EDMONTON -- Players from 12 NHL teams have been staying together in downtown Edmonton for five days getting ready for the season that resumes Saturday.

But they can't play hockey all the time, so what have they been up inside the Edmonton NHL bubble?

As it turns out...still playing sports.

"We had a basketball go into our construction zone yesterday so we had to fish that out," said Stu Ballantyne with Oilers Entertainment Group.

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson did not waste any time.