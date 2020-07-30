EDMONTON --
Players from 12 NHL teams have been staying together in downtown Edmonton for five days getting ready for the season that resumes Saturday.
But they can't play hockey all the time, so what have they been up inside the Edmonton NHL bubble?
As it turns out...still playing sports.
"We had a basketball go into our construction zone yesterday so we had to fish that out," said Stu Ballantyne with Oilers Entertainment Group.
Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson did not waste any time.
NHL players are also known for their love for golf, so naturally, Ryan Hartman of the Minnesota Wild hit up the virtual links on Thursday.
The league also coordinated with local courses to close for the day and welcome players and officials to golf safely.
While the Toronto bubble has tennis courts, Western Conference teams will have to settle for ping pong, and the St. Louis Blues did not miss out on a chance to play.
And still under the sports category, kind of, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Collin Delia played some NHL 20 in his team's players' lounge at Rogers Place.
Other players opted to bring their own console and play in their rooms to kill some time in the next few weeks.
"We’ve got a lot of things to do to pass the time," Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson said.
Right now it's all fun, but games begin Saturday, including Oilers vs. Blackhawks at 1 p.m.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett