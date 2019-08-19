Hundreds of e-scooters are hitting Edmonton's streets this week with launches from companies Lime and Bird Canada. Here's what you need to know.

Renting a ride

The scooters cost at least $1 to rent, plus $0.30 or $0.35 per minute.

Users create an account with the company through their mobile app, through which they also lock or unlock their ride, and track it with the company's GPS.

Driving

Their speed maxes out at 20 km/hour, and the rides are meant to be kept in bike lanes, roads with a speed limit under 50 km/h, and shared paths.

This means that e-scooter riders will share space with other commuters and modes of transportation.

"That underlines the need to watch out for each other. Everyone getting where we’re going safely—and realizing we have each other’s safety in our hands—is how we will get closer to Vision Zero," said the City of Edmonton.

E-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks.

Parking

The City of Edmonton is allowing electric scooters to be parked on sidewalks, parking lanes—except E-Park zones—at transit centres, rec centres and in parks.

However, the city asks that users be mindful of other Edmontonians: Park at least half-a-metre away from a curb, and more than a metre away from trails or shared-use paths. Park the scooter in an upright position, using the kickstand.

There will not be docking stations for the rides. Users simply lock and unlock their scooter using the respective company's app.

If you see an abandoned or incorrectly parked scooter, the city asks you contact the vendor directly.

Safety

Officials are warning users to respect Lime and Bird's safety recommendations; Alberta Health Services has counted 145 scooter-related emergency room visits since the rides became available in Calgary in July.

According to Dr. Shobhit Maruti, AHS medical officer of health for Edmonton, the most common injuries are to the head, or upper and lower-body extremity fractures.

The majority occur when a rider falls from their scooter.

"Be safe, be sober, be aware, have the proper gear," Maruti warned.

Helmets are recommended.

The e-scooters are equipped with bells, which users are encouraged to use as a way to communicate with others on the road.

Lime and Bird are required to report incidents to the City of Edmonton.

Private scooters

Private scooters are not permitted in any of these same public areas, due to provincial rules regarding small vehicles.

More info

For more information, see these tips from the City of Edmonton, Bird and Lime.