EDMONTON -- A Canadian in contention for the most esteemed trophy in U.S. college football is getting support from none other than the Great One himself.

The Edmonton Oilers Twitter account posted a shout-out Wednesday morning from Wayne Gretzky, who congratulated Sherwood Park's Chuba Hubbard for playing his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation, the trophy awarded to the sport's most outstanding player.

"Hi Chuba, this is Wayne Gretzky, and I just wanted to pass on a congratulations from everyone in Edmonton. We're all really proud of you, keep going," Gretzky said.

The acknowledgement touched the 20-year-old Hubbard, who has rushed for 1,094 yards this season with the Oklahoma State Cowboys to become the leading rusher in all of NCAA football.

"Thank you Wayne Gretzky and the Oilers for the support it means a lot," Hubbard tweeted in response. "I am so blessed and grateful to be able to represent Edmonton and all of Canada."

Hubbard is only in his second playing season but is already being talked about as one of the best players in the U.S.

Hubbard is likely a longshot for the Heisman Trophy as his Cowboys have lost two of six games so far this season, but if he does win, he'd be the first Canadian to do so.

The Heisman is awarded after college football's regular season ends in early December.