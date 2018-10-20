

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





Cannabis stores across Edmonton are starting to see their stock go up in smoke—not even a week into legalization.

NOVA Cannabis says they stocked enough products to last up to three weeks, however they anticipate barely making it through the weekend without running out.

“We placed large, large orders and we didn’t anticipate having to reorder so quickly,” said James Burns, CEO of Alcanna Inc., which owns NOVA Cannabis.

Burns says after ordering another shipment on Wednesday they hope to restock Sunday, but admit “it could be close.”

Another store, Alternative Cannabis, has been turning away customers after completely selling out around noon on Friday.

The AGLC said it made nearly $730,000 in sales on October 17, the day cannabis was legalized.

In the province private retailers can sell cannabis in person, and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is selling it online.

As of Saturday night the AGLC had listed 31 cannabis retail stores operating across Alberta.

With files from Timm Bruch