

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton’s High Level Bridge Streetcar could soon run all the way to Whyte Avenue.

The Edmonton Radial Railway Society, who runs the streetcar line, confirms they’re looking at extending the track from behind the Strathcona Farmers Market across Gateway Boulevard with a stop at Whyte Avenue and Gateway, across from the Strathcona Hotel.

Currently the line runs May – October, with passengers getting on and off behind the farmers market on the south side of the river, and at a terminal just south of Jasper Avenue on the north side of the river.

Chris Ashdown, president of the ERRS, said they’re still waiting on approval from the city on the line change, but they hope to start construction in July, with testing of the new line in September. He siad it likely won’t be operational for passengers until next summer.

The ERRS is run by volunteers. They also run and maintain the streetcars at Fort Edmonton Park. You can find out more about the High Level Bridge Streetcar on their website.