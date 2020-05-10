EDMONTON -- An iconic piece of Edmonton’s history is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The start of the season for the High Level Bridge Streetcar has been delayed, according to the Edmonton Radial Railway Society website.

The society also points to the ongoing physical distancing requirement as a factor for the delay.

In 2019, the season kicked off on May 17 and ran until Oct. 14.

The line carries passengers getting on and off behind the farmers market on the south side of the river, and at a terminal just south of Jasper Avenue on the north side of the river.

Approximately 90,000 people rode the streetcars in 2018.