High risk offender charged in Hinton double homicide of mother, toddler
RCMP laid charges in relation to a double homicide of a mother and her 16-month-old toddler in Hinton, Alta.
Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, faces two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.
Major is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Edson provincial court on Tuesday morning.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report that a woman and her toddler were missing. Friday evening RCMP said in a release that the woman and her child were later found dead.
RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that Major is a convicted sexual offender. The Edmonton Police Service said in a media release in 2017 that it had “reasonable grounds” to believe he would commit “another sexual offence against a female, including children.”
Investigators say Major lived in the same apartment complex as the woman and her child. Mounties add that no other connection between him and the victims has been uncovered and that no other suspects are being sought out.
Autopsies are taking place in Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday, RCMP say in a press release.
“This tragic loss of life is incredibly difficult for all involved, especially the family of the victims,” Cpl. Curtis Peters said in a statement. “The family has asked for privacy to grieve at this time and of respect for the wishes of the family, the names of the deceased will not be released by the RCMP.”
Hinton is located approximately 284 kilometres west of Edmonton and 81 kilometres northeast of Jasper, Alta.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really frustrating': Racialized people feel ignored in federal election campaign
With election day fast approaching, Indigenous, Black and people of colour in Canada are wondering why racism and issues about race have taken a backseat on the campaign trail.
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Scientists studying whether it's possible to grow, eat mRNA vaccines
Scientists at the University of California, Riverside are currently studying whether they can turn edible plants into mRNA vaccines.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Sept. 30, but some provinces won't make it a stat holiday
On Sept. 30, federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed to mark the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, but Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario have said they’re not officially observing the day as a paid day off.
No answers yet from federal leaders on workplace assault and harassment: advocate
The founder of a campaign aimed at getting answers from candidates on their commitment to addressing assault and harassment in the workplace says she has yet to hear back from any of the major parties' leaders.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
SpaceX's 1st tourists splash down in the Atlantic after 3 days in orbit
Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier.
Calgary
-
Retailers cut out of Alberta's vaccine program just days before changes take hold
The province has changed course on how its proof of vaccination push will impact retailers.
-
'Stop spreading misinformation': Alberta country star tweets about COVID-19 vaccination
A Calgary-born country music star is under fire for a recent social media post where he stated that since he had COVID-19 before, he doesn't need to be vaccinated.
-
NEW
NEW | Motorcyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after crash: EMS
The driver of a motorcycle is in hospital following a crash on Spiller Road near 34 Avenue and Macleod Trail Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
'She was so pure': Funeral held for Saskatoon girl fatally struck by vehicle
Friends and family gathered at the Park Funeral Home in Saskatoon to say their goodbyes to nine-year-old Baeleigh Emily Maurice.
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
33rd Street Fair in Saskatoon returns with 'so much to offer'
Saskatoon residents had the chance to enjoy local food, music and unique vendors at a local festival on Saturday.
Regina
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
Riders bounce back with 30-16 win over Argos
After back-to-back losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan’s only defeats of the season, the Riders improved to 4-2 with a 30-16 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Friday.
-
Back to the Future-inspired car hitting the streets in Regina
A car made popular by the 1985 movie Back to the Future has been hitting the road in Regina, thanks to a local man.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Obituary published in Amherst, N.S., describes family of six who died in trailer fire
The obituary of a Nova Scotia family who died in a fire in a travel trailer a week ago is providing further details about the mother, father and four young children.
-
Outbreak at Moncton shelter exposes COVID-19 challenges among homeless population
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges for the homeless population in Moncton as they often do not have the ability to self-isolate or get vaccinated.
Vancouver
-
Once vaccine-hesitant widow urges everyone to get the shot
Rika Johnson is the mother of two adolescent boys that she will have to raise without their father, after her husband lost a months-long battle with COVID-19.
-
Don't call 911 to report vaccine card violations, B.C. officials remind businesses
B.C.'s largest emergency dispatch operator says it has seen "a small number of calls" related to the province's vaccine card system since it came into effect on Monday, Sept. 13, and it's reminding businesses and members of the public not to call 911 unless there's an immediate risk to public safety.
-
Kids needing surgery will be flown from Vancouver Island to Vancouver after pediatric surgeon takes 'unanticipated' leave
A shortage of pediatric surgeons on Vancouver Island has hospitals there on pediatric diversion, meaning any children who need surgery will be sent to Vancouver for care.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Indigenous canoe portage route near Timmins revitalized by conservationists and EACOM
EACOM officials said trees from the area will feed its sawmill in Elk Lake, and as a result of public input and Robichaud's efforts, the company's made some accommodations regarding 'Little Hawk Portage.'
-
Police in Massey, Ont. search for female they believe to be in handcuffs
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking residents in the Massey area to secure their homes, sheds, or out buildings as they search for a female they believe is wearing handcuffs.
-
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander, Ont., museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum has received a 'treasured' collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
Winnipeg
-
Vaccination a major election issue in Provencher riding: political scientist
Candidates in the Provencher riding are making a final effort to flip undecided voters as the federal election nears.
-
‘I just want her home safe’: Family, Bear Clan search North End for missing woman
It’s been nearly two weeks since 22-year-old Jessie McKay was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End and the missing women’s family is desperate to find her.
-
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.
Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
-
Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Victoria Elementary School
An elementary school in Victoria has seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases in recent days, according to Island Health.
-
Don't call 911 to report vaccine card violations, B.C. officials remind businesses
B.C.'s largest emergency dispatch operator says it has seen "a small number of calls" related to the province's vaccine card system since it came into effect on Monday, Sept. 13, and it's reminding businesses and members of the public not to call 911 unless there's an immediate risk to public safety.
Toronto
-
Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured
Toronto police are searching for four suspects who they said opened fire on three men in Regent Park Saturday evening, leaving one of them dead and the other two injured.
-
Large street fight in Mississauga, Ont. leads to one dead, two injured and another in custody
Three people were injured and one died in hospital after a brawl involving as many as 20 young men in Mississauga, Ont. last night, police say.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
-
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
London
-
Could PPC be a wildcard in splitting conservative vote in Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding?
While the federal party leaders continue their final push toward Monday's election, the same is being done in municipalities around Southwestern Ontario.
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.
-
London Ont. teens use their bandana business for paws-itive cause
Hannah and Lillian Shmukler, 14, have recently donated $1000 to the St. John Ambulance Pet Therapy Program through their business Fuzzer + Co
Kitchener
-
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
-
Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
-
Local universities celebrate the return of OUA football
After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 season, Wilfrid Laurier University’s Golden Hawks and the University of Waterloo Warriors hit the gridiron for their first OUA football game in almost 700 days.