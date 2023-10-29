EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Highway 16 closed near Lavoy after fatal crash: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

    A section of Highway 16 near Lavoy was closed Sunday night due to a fatal crash.

    RCMP closed both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 16 at Highway 36 around 7:30 p.m.

    Mounties said two vehicles were involved in the fatal crash, but did not say how many people were killed or injured.

    The public were asked to avoid the area while officers worked. 

    Lavoy is around 14 kilometres from Vegreville.

