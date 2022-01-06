Highway 16 driver killed in crash west of Edmonton

An Edson man was killed in a crash with a semi near Niton Junction on Wednesday.

RCMP say two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 16 after the semi turned onto the highway and was accelerating. The driver of a small car hit the semi's trailer.

The 37-year-old and sole occupant of the car needed to be extricated from his vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The semi driver was not injured.

Mounties' investigation into the incident hadn't been finished as of Thursday, but a spokesperson said no charges were expected to follow.